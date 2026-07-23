North American Transborder Freight increased 16.1% May 2026 from May 2025

The transborder freight data program provides comprehensive monthly and annual data on North American cross-border freight activity, detailing the value of U.S. imports and exports with Canada and Mexico by mode of transportation, commodity, and geography. These data inform infrastructure planning, trade corridor studies, and logistics research. This data release is for May 2026 and is also available online on the transborder program homepage.

Transborder freight between the U.S. and North American countries Canada and Mexico:

Total transborder freight: $153.4 billion of transborder freight moved by all modes of transportation, increasing 16.1% compared to May 2025

Freight between the U.S. and Canada: $66.1 billion, up 14.8% from May 2025

Freight between the U.S. and Mexico: $87.2 billion, up 17.1% from May 2025

Trucks moved $99.7 billion of freight, up 15.0% compared to May 2025

Railways moved $17.7 billion of freight, up 11.1% compared to May 2025

Vessels moved $11.1 billion of freight, up 37.7% compared to May 2025

Pipelines moved $10.3 billion of freight, up 24.0% compared to May 2025

Air moved $7.1 billion of freight, up 53.6% compared to May 2025

Detroit, Port Huron, and Buffalo are the top truck ports for U.S. freight flows with Canada, while Laredo, El Paso, and Otay Mesa are the top truck ports with Mexico.

Detroit, Port Huron, and International Falls are the top rail connection ports for U.S. freight flows with Canada, while Laredo, Eagle Pass, and El Paso are the top rail connection ports with Mexico.

Chicago, Port Huron, and Minneapolis are the top pipeline connection regions for U.S. energy freight flows with Canada. El Paso, Hidalgo, and Laredo are the top pipeline connection regions with Mexico.

Port of Boston, Arthur, and Portland are the top water port connections for U.S. energy flows with Canada. The Port of Houston, Arthur, and Texas City are the top water-port connections for U.S. energy flows along the Southern border.