Crews in Colorado continue flooding cleanup on Interstate 70

GARFIELD, Colo. — Work is continuing in Colorado after floods shut down a major interstate.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said in a release that its maintenance personnel continue to work on Interstate 70 between New Castle, Mile Point 105, and Silt, MP 97, to remove tons of mud and debris covering the roadway.

At approximately 7 p.m. on July 20, CDOT said I-70 became impassable due to a debris flow.

“Torrential rain and hail flooded the area, pushing mud, logs, and rocks across the roadway and overwhelming local drainage,” the release stated.

“A very quick, very heavy rain and hail storm brought a lot of moisture and the dry ground was not able to absorb, which caused massive flooding and piles of debris to overwhelm the drainage system in this area,” said Jason Smith, CDOT Regional Transportation Director. “Our maintenance crew reacted quickly and worked in conjunction with our State Patrol partners to get the roadway closed off and route vehicles onto detours.”

It’s estimated that the mud and debris have covered more than 300 yards of the highway and are more than three feet deep in some areas.

“There is a lot of material for the crews to clear and water to drain,” said Smith. “We are working hard to get this cleared up to get this vital road back open as soon as possible.”

A debris flow is a fast-moving, gravity-driven slurry of water-saturated rock, soil, vegetation, and other organic materials that travels down slopes. Moving like a river of liquid mud and rock, these destructive landslides can exceed speeds of 35 mph and are frequently triggered by intense rainfall or rapid snowmelt, particularly in areas recently scarred by wildfires, but can also take place in extremely dry conditions.