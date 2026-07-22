New York police investigating crash involving log truck and tanker

HOMER, New York — A Monday afternoon crash in New York involving a logging truck and a tanker is under investigation.
On Tuesday afternoon at approximately 12:35 p.m., New York State Police (NYSP) at Homer responded to a crash on State Route 90 in Homer.
An investigation by NYSP determined that a Suit-Kote tanker truck was stopped for a tractor when a logging truck from Don Snow Trucking did not immediately observe the stopped Suit-Kote truck, attempted to stop and crossed the double yellow into the opposite lane of travel and struck a 2019 Kia Sorento.
Police say the Kia Sorento traveled into a ditch after impact and the logging truck flipped onto its passenger side, landing in the middle of the roadway.
The operator of the Kia Sorento, a 42-year-old female of Homer, was transported to Upstate University Hospital.
The operator of the logging truck, a 50-year-old male from Greene to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center.
The operator of the Suit-Kote truck, a 66-year-old male from Georgetown did not report any injuries.
The operator of the logging truck was issued citations.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.