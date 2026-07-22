Pedestrian struck by semi truck in Idaho, police say

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) stated in a media release that the agency is looking into a semi truck versus pedestrian incident.
ISP is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 5:30 a.m., at milepost 116 on I15 northbound, in Idaho Falls.
Police say a 25-year-old male from Pocatello, was running through traffic on I15. A 2024 Volvo semi-truck, driven by a 28-year-old-male of Manitoba, Canada, was driving northbound on Interstate 15, when he attempted to avoid the male running through traffic. The semi-truck struck the male, and the subject succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seatbelt. The northbound lanes of I15 were blocked for approximately five hours while emergency responders worked to clear the scene.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.