New York cops issue nearly 70 tickets in Move Over operation

New York State Police (NYSP) reported this week that it issued nearly 70 tickets during another work zone operation.

NYSP stated that on Monday, one of its troops conducted Operation Hard Hat on the Southern State Parkway.

“Operation Hard Hat is an initiative in which State Troopers conduct enhanced enforcement in work zones,” the release stated. “The goal is to protect highway and roadside workers, emergency personnel and all motorists from dangerous driving in and around active work zones.”

Police say over the course of just several hours troopers issued 68 tickets, 33 of which were for speeding.

“The number of violations observed in such a short period shows the ongoing risks faced by highway workers and the importance of driver awareness in these areas,” NYSP said. “Individuals who commit these infractions are choosing to drive dangerously and place highway workers and other motorists in jeopardy.”

The New York State Police said the New York State Move Over Law has been expanded to include all vehicles that are stopped on roads.

“When approaching any vehicle that is stopped on a roadway or shoulder, motorists must exercise due care to avoid a crash including but not limited to moving over,” the release stated. “Drivers who engage in behavior that places others in harms way not only risk causing a tragedy but face the prospect of being ticketed or arrested. The New York State Police are committed to keeping our roadways safe for highway workers and travelers alike.”