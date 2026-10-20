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Diesel price spikes return as oil prices rise

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Diesel price spikes return as oil prices rise
Prices rise again by nearly double digits.

Diesel prices went back to trending upward again. After a pause in spiking, only going up by a couple of cents last week, the spike returned.

The average national price for a gallon of diesel rose by nearly 10 cents from $6.179 to $6.276, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s weekly report.

The largest risers were in the west. The West Coast less California Region rose from $6.503 to $6.659 while the West Coast Region followed suit rising from $7.240 to $7.394, a jump of $.0154 cents. Meanwhile the California Region bumped by just over 15 cents from $8.091 to $8.242.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the price for a barrel of Brent crude erased an early gain to fall 2.5% to $106.78. Earlier in the morning, it got near $112 and approached its highest price since the war with Iran began in late February.

The drop in oil prices helped all kinds of stocks and will relieve some of the pressure on inflation if it lasts. Brent’s price has been yo-yoing between $97 and $112 per barrel this month on uncertainty about when the energy industry will return to normal.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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