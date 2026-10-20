Diesel price spikes return as oil prices rise

Diesel prices went back to trending upward again. After a pause in spiking, only going up by a couple of cents last week, the spike returned.

The average national price for a gallon of diesel rose by nearly 10 cents from $6.179 to $6.276, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s weekly report.

The largest risers were in the west. The West Coast less California Region rose from $6.503 to $6.659 while the West Coast Region followed suit rising from $7.240 to $7.394, a jump of $.0154 cents. Meanwhile the California Region bumped by just over 15 cents from $8.091 to $8.242.

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that the price for a barrel of Brent crude erased an early gain to fall 2.5% to $106.78. Earlier in the morning, it got near $112 and approached its highest price since the war with Iran began in late February.

The drop in oil prices helped all kinds of stocks and will relieve some of the pressure on inflation if it lasts. Brent’s price has been yo-yoing between $97 and $112 per barrel this month on uncertainty about when the energy industry will return to normal.