TCA Professional Drivers of the Year Awards now accepting nominations

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is now accepting nominations for the 2027 TCA Professional Drivers of the Year program.

“Produced by TCA and sponsored by Love’s Travel Stops and Cummins Inc., this driver awards program honors five professional truck drivers who exemplify excellence in safety, professionalism, leadership and community involvement,” TCA said. “Each selected driver will receive a $20,000 cash prize and will be recognized at TCA’s 2027 Annual Convention, February 28-March 3, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 4.

Nomination Eligibility

To be eligible, nominees must be employed by a TCA carrier member company and nominated by their employer. Candidates should demonstrate an outstanding commitment to safe driving, leadership within their organization, service to their community and a positive impact on the trucking industry.

“Professional truck drivers play a critical role in keeping North America’s economy moving, and this program provides an opportunity to recognize those who consistently demonstrate exceptional professionalism, safety and dedication,” said Jose Samperio, vice president and general manager, North America on-highway, Cummins. “We are proud to support the TCA Professional Drivers of the Year program and celebrate the outstanding drivers who help keep goods moving safely and efficiently every day.”

Celebrating Safety

“At Love’s, we have tremendous respect for the professional drivers who keep our economy running and our communities connected,” said Jon Archard, senior vice president of sales, Love’s. “We are honored to continue supporting TCA’s Professional Drivers of the Year program and helping recognize the drivers whose commitment to safety, service and excellence sets them apart within the industry.”

For more information about the TCA Professional Drivers of the Year program, including eligibility requirements and nomination guidelines, or to submit a nomination, click here. To read about the 2026 winners, click here.