Diesel prices continue to fall

The national diesel price continues its downward trajectory.

For the fifth straight week, the national average for a gallon of diesel fell. This time the drop was by just over six cents on average from $3.607 to $3.554, according to this week’s report from the US Energy Administration.

While that is another significant drop, it is still nearly seven cents higher than a year ago.

Three regions dropped by more than eight cents per gallon.

All regions reported drops in their prices. The largest decrease came from the West Coast Region again, falling from $4.294 to $4.205 which is nearly a nine-cent drop.

The Midwest Region fell from $3.567 to 3.483 with is nearly eight and a half cents less than last week.

Meanwhile, the Rocky Mountain Region fell by just over eight cents per gallon from $3.304.

Prices in the Rocky Mountains have fallen by nearly 20 cents per gallon in the last two weeks after plummeting more than 11 cents per gallon last week.