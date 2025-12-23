Fleet Advantage’s Elizabeth Gomez named 2025 TMSA Brand Innovator

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage (FA) is announcing Elizabeth Gomez, director of marketing and community outreach, has been recognized as a 2025 Marketing Brand Innovator Award winner by the Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA).

“TMSA’s recognition of Elizabeth as a Marketing Brand Innovator reflects the remarkable impact she has had on our business and community,” said Katerina Jones, CMO, FA. “Her creativity and dedication continue to help to drive both our company’s growth and our commitment to social responsibility.”

The award celebrates exceptional marketing leaders whose vision, creativity, and strategic impact drive business growth and elevate industry standards.

Elizabeth Gomez

As part of a forward-thinking marketing leadership team at Fleet Advantage, Gomez has helped the department evolve from a support function into a strategic growth engine, representing 59% of the pipeline. She has played a critical role in overseeing the RFP and proposal process, helping to develop winning presentations for top corporate fleets, and ensuring consistent, strategic messaging across departments.

Gomez also co-created and produces Fleet Advantage’s Driving Success podcast, which has become the company’s most-viewed digital channel, achieving a 600% increase in engagement in its first year. Through informative episodes covering emissions regulations, finance solutions, and industry safety initiatives, she has helped to strengthen Fleet Advantage’s thought leadership and brand trust with clients and prospects alike.

Charity Contributions

Beyond business results, Gomez’s impact resonates in the community. As chair of Fleet Advantage’s Kids Around The Corner Foundation, she led the organization to its most successful year in philanthropy, donating over $365,425 to 48 organizations in 2024 and surpassing the $1 million milestone since the foundation’s inception in 2014. Her leadership previously earned Fleet Advantage the 2023 TMSA Purpose Award and recognition on Monitor’s 2025 Best Companies in Equipment Finance list for Community Impact.

Gomez is also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, receiving accolades including Women in Trucking’s Top Women to Watch and Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain awards, reflecting her commitment to cultivating equity and opportunity within the industry.

For more information about the award, click here.