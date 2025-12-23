Kodiak AI selects Verizon Business Connectivity for driverless trucking solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Kodiak AI and Verizon Business have reached a commercial agreement bringing Verizon connectivity and IoT data capabilities to Kodiak’s driverless trucking solutions.

“Our autonomous driver as a service business model requires highly reliable, low-latency communications for a number of different data transport and management needs,” said Don Burnette, founder and CEO, Kodiak AI. “This is physical AI at work to enable up to 24/7 driverless operations, and Verizon’s cellular and IoT capabilities provide the backbone that helps Kodiak safely scale its business and deliver for our customers.”

Remote Assistance

According to a joint press release, the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s AI-powered virtual driver, incorporates technology that allows a human to provide remote assistance to a vehicle in certain low-speed and clearly-defined scenarios that benefit from human involvement. This “Assisted Autonomy” capability is enabled by Verizon partner Vay Technology, a leading provider of automotive-grade remote driving technology.

Verizon connectivity allows Kodiak’s driverless vehicles to communicate with Assisted Autonomy drivers and send mission-critical communication between vehicles and command centers, with low latency over long distances in remote environments.

This collaboration leverages Verizon’s 5G and LTE networks, IoT telematics and ThingSpace management platform to help fill Kodiak’s need for advanced data capabilities. Use cases include over-the-air software updates, seamless remote fleet management, and skilled remote assistance for Kodiak’s long-haul trucking and industrial operations.

Future of Transportation

“Kodiak’s cutting-edge approach to logistics showcases the vast potential of the future of transportation powered by AI and connectivity,” said Daniel Lawson, Senior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon Business. “Our IoT solutions, 5G network, and data platforms are now underpinning connected-vehicle operations of every size and scale. And now with AI catalyzing new enthusiasm for autonomous mobility, reliable connectivity and data services have never been more important.”

Partnership Components

According to the release, key features include:

Ultra-Reliable, Low-Latency Connectivity: Verizon provides custom 5G and LTE data plans for the intense data demands of autonomous vehicle operations. The network delivers ultra-reliable, high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for over-the-air software updates and near real-time communication between operations centers and trucks nationwide.

Enabling Assisted Autonomy: The connectivity is critical for Kodiak’s Assisted Autonomy technology, allowing remote operators to quickly review camera feeds and sensor data and skillfully guide autonomous trucks through defined scenarios. This human oversight enhances safety and helps make daily operations more efficient.

Centralized Fleet Management via ThingSpace: Verizon’s ThingSpace centralized IoT platform allows Kodiak’s IT team to easily monitor, manage, and troubleshoot connectivity across the fleet. The platform tracks data usage and provides cost transparency, enabling efficient scaling of operations.

“With this network foundation, Kodiak can deliver next-generation driverless solutions to its customers, including day-and-night hauling for industrial clients and long-haul freight with trucking partners,” the release said.