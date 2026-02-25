TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices rise sharply again

By Bruce Guthrie -
Diesel prices rise sharply again
Diesel prices have climbed again, this week by nearly double digits.

According to the US Energy Information Administration’s weekly report, the price for a gallon of diesel rose nationally by .098 cents per gallon from $3.711 to $3.809.

All reporting regions showed increases in their prices per gallon.

The Midwest Region climbed the highest by 13.4 cents per gallon from $3.664 to $3.798.

Meanwhile, the Lower Atlantic Region rose from $3.612 to $3.708

Four regions rose by just over eight cents per gallon.

The West Coast less California and the East Coast Regions rose by exactly eight cents per gallon.

The price rose in the west from $3.970 to $4.050 while the East Coast increased from $3.763 to $3.843.

The West Coast Region rose from $4.383 to $4.465 while the California Region climbed from $4.860 to $4.944.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

