New York police looking into 2 related crashes, 1 involving big rig

CAROLINE, N.Y. — A New York crash caused a minor injury and a second crash involving a big rig.

According to a release from the New York State Police, the crash occurred on Monday night at approximately 8:24 p.m.

That is when a New York State Police (NYSP) trooper from Ithaca responded to two related crashes on Slaterville Road (NY-79) near Besemer Road in the town of Caroline.

NYSP’s investigation determined that the second crash occurred as a result of the first collision.

NYSP said a 2019 Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on Slaterville Road was following too closely behind a 2020 Honda Civic. The operator of the Honda slowed to turn into a driveway and was rear-ended by the Ford F-150.

As a result of the impact, the Honda Civic became disabled in the westbound lane. A Wegmans tractor trailer traveling westbound crested a hill and was unable to observe the disabled Honda in the roadway in time to stop. The operator attempted evasive action but was unable to avoid striking the Honda.

The operator of the Honda Civic, Keanu Assan Thompson, age 30, of Brooklyn, NY, reported pain but declined medical transport.

The operator of the Ford F-150, Abraham Seth David, age 39, of Berkshire, NY, reported no injuries and was issued traffic citations.

The operator of the tractor trailer, Slobodan Ignjatovich, age 57, of Shenandoah, Penn., reported no injuries.