OOIDA: ‘Congress can do more to prevent bad actors from operating on our nation’s highways’

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Owner Operators Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) has been speaking loudly to federal congressional leaders on what it feels are the major issues in trucking, and doing so from an independent drivers’ prospective.

In a letter sent to Missouri Republican Rep. Sam Graves, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, Washington Democratic Sen. Rick Larsen, and Washington Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell, all of whom serve in leadership on various transportation committees, and undersigned by OOIDA President and CEO Todd Spencer, the Organization outlined its stance on many of the hot-button issues being considered in Washington regarding the state of trucking.

“Earlier this year, OOIDA testified before each of your respective Committees emphasizing an urgent need for more comprehensive training, licensing, and qualification standards for commercial drivers,” the letter read. “Simply put, far too many individuals are entering the trucking industry without the basic skills necessary to safely operate a commercial vehicle. Additionally, inconsistent and improper licensing processes among states has permitted hundreds of thousands of unqualified drivers to work on our nation’s roads which has needlessly resulted in numerous fatal crashes.”

Entry-level Driver Training standards a ‘good first step’

One of the first issues addressed by Spencer’s correspondence was to bolster Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) tandards.

“ELDT requirements implemented in 2022 were an important first step to ensuring drivers are properly trained when entering our industry,” Unfortunately, these bare minimum standards have proven insufficient since they took effect. OOIDA favors the introduction of mandatory behind-the-wheel (BTW) hours for new drivers. In 2015 we participated in the Entry-Level Driver Training Advisory Committee which overwhelmingly supported a minimum number of BTW hours as part of ELDT standards.”

OOIDA also has been advocating for English Language Proficiency.

Last November, The Trucker reported of a bill that was proposed in Congress to solidify CDL testing standards and require English language proficiency.

Congressman Dave Taylor (OH-02), Congresswoman Harriet Hageman (WY-AL), and Congressman Greg Steube (FL-17) introduced the Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act.

“It’s a no-brainer – if you want to drive an 80,000-pound vehicle on American roads, you should be able to read the road signs,” Taylor said. “Ohio families should be able to get in their cars without fear of being in a tragic collision at the hands of a driver of a heavy vehicle who can’t understand critical warning signs. This bill will ensure safety for everyone and prevent any more innocent American lives from being lost.”

The bill is the House Companion bill to S. 2114, which was introduced in the Senate by Senators Roger Marshall (R-KS), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), and John Barrasso (R-WY) on June 18. Representatives Buddy Carter (GA-01), Tracey Mann (KS-01), Derrick Van Orden (WI-03), Mary Miller (IL-15), and Paul Gosar (AZ-09) joined Congressman Taylor as cosponsors of this legislation.

Specifically, the Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act codifies English Language Proficiency into law as a requirement for individuals issued a commercial driver’s license, by requiring all individuals to read and understand traffic signs, communicate with officers and other officials and provide and receive directions and feedback in English.

It also prohibits all CMV tests from being administered in languages other than English.

“Our bill ensures the CDL knowledge test is administered only in English, closing dangerous loopholes,” Hageman said. “When an individual operating a vehicle weighing up to 80,000 pounds cannot understand warnings like ‘Slow Down’ or ‘Accident Ahead,’ lives are put at risk. Improving road safety is a significant issue across Wyoming, where tragic accidents claim lives year after year. Our legislation is essential to protect the safety and security of every driver on our roads.”

“Commercial truck drivers play a critical role in our economy. With that comes the responsibility to understand both the signs of the road and the language of other drivers on the highway,” Steube said. “States like California have unleashed a nationwide public safety hazard with their lax English proficiency standards for individuals applying for a commercial motor vehicle license. My bill will protect our roadways by requiring all commercial motor vehicle applicants to demonstrate they are capable of safely operating these large vehicles and communicating in English with their fellow drivers.”

OOIDA fully backed the bill.

“This common-sense bill would require drivers demonstrate they can read critical road signs before being permitted to operate an 80,000 lb. vehicle on public roadways,” Spencer said. “It would also require CDL testing be conducted only in English. In addition to reading road signs, professional truckers routinely communicate with law enforcement and first responders in order to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

On Friday, Feb. 20, The Trucker reported via the Associated Press all truckers and bus drivers will have to take their commercial driver’s license tests in English as the Trump administration expands its aggressive campaign to improve safety in the industry and get unqualified drivers off the road.

Supporting regular TPR audits

Spencer also added urgency for the Federal Motor Carriers Association to better utilize the Training Provider Registry (TPR) to remove “bad actors”

The TPR was created as part of the ELDT rule.

“FMCSA has the authority to remove registered entities that are no longer in compliance with training requirements,” Spencer said.

At the time of OOIDA’s correspondence, there had been “only a handful of the thousands of registered training providers” zremoved or are currently recommended for removal from the TPR, according to Spencer’s memo.

On Feb. 18, A total of 557 CDL training schools across the U.S. have been notified of proposed removal from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) National Training Provider Registry because of violations of FMCSA standards of safety, as reported by The Trucker.

FMCSA must take decisive action to more quickly remove both non-complaint and inadequate training locations from the TPR,” Spencer said.

While much has been done since the correspondence from OOIDA to Congress, Spencer said there is more work to be done.

“OOIDA appreciates the steps USDOT has already taken to improve safety in the trucking industry,” Spencer said. “But we believe Congress must do more to prevent bad actors from ever operating on our nation’s highways.”