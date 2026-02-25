Truckstop.com expands Heavy Haul Load Board with ProMiles

BOISE, Idaho, and BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Truckstop.com and ProMiles are announcing an expanded partnership to power route-based quoting inside the Truckstop Heavy Haul Load Board.

“Heavy haul carriers operate with more variables and pricing complexity than most freight segments,” said Todd Waldron, vice president of carrier experience at Truckstop. “A wrong permit assumption or missed escort requirement can erase profit fast. Bringing ProMiles route intelligence into the Heavy Haul Load Board gives carriers pricing they can stand behind before they accept the load.”

The enhancement connects real freight opportunities with real route and permit data, giving carriers a clearer way to price oversize and overweight loads before they commit.

Heavy-Haul Equals More Complexity

“Heavy-haul freight operates at a different level of complexity,” Truckstop said. “Pricing a load often requires multiple systems and time-intensive workflows. Route restrictions change by state. Permit costs shift based on axle count, dimensions, and weight. Escorts, pilot cars, and route surveys add expense. One missed detail can turn a strong rate into a loss.”

Truckstop and ProMiles

The Truckstop Heavy Haul Load Board now integrates ProMiles route intelligence directly into the quoting process. As carriers evaluate available freight, the system applies jurisdiction-specific permit rules and calculates multi-state permitting costs based on the actual route the load would take.

“Instead of building quotes off rough estimates or separate systems, carriers see the route, requirements and associated costs alongside the load opportunity,” Truckstop said.

What the Partnership Means for Heavy-Haul Carriers

According to a joint press release, the partnership provides:

Quotes reflect actual routes and permit requirements.

Multi-state permitting costs, including pilot cars and escorts, are calculated automatically.

Response time improves when responding to specialized freight.

Under-quoting risk decreases on complex moves.

Margin protection improves on high-cost, high-risk loads.

The route-based quoting capability is delivered through API-driven workflows built for speed. Carriers can scale their quoting process without adding headcount or layering on more manual work.

A Shared Focus for Carriers

“Truckstop.com and ProMiles have worked together for decades with a shared focus on serving carriers,” said Tony Stroncheck, founder, owner, co-president and chairman of ProMiles. “This expansion builds on a long-term relationship rooted in real-world trucking. Integrating route-based permitting intelligence directly into the Heavy Haul Load Board supports carriers who move the most complex freight on the road.”

The Heavy Haul Load Board is designed for carriers hauling oversize and overweight freight who need more than load visibility. For more information, click here.