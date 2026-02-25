TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ACT: January Class 8 orders remain solid

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ACT: January Class 8 orders remain solid
Reading Time: 2 minutes
ACT: January Class 8 orders remain solid
January Class 8 orders totaled 30.8k units; a solid start for January, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Class 8 net orders remain solid in January ahead of the expected regulatory cost increases.

Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 30,806 units in January, up 20% y/y, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“After December’s massive year-end surge, it was little surprise activity retreated in January, but Class 8 net orders were still solid,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT. “The recent uptick in orders has been buoyed by regulatory clarity as dealers, lessors, and large fleets placed orders ahead of expected 2027 regulatory cost increases.”

Total Cl5 7 Net Orders January 2026
(Graph courtesy ACT Research)
Vocational Orders

“Additionally for the tractor market, the recent rise in spot rates, even if weather induced, has added cautious optimism to improving fortunes in 2026,” Vieth said. “Tractor orders rose 22% y/y to 22,429 units,” he continued. “Vocational Class 8 orders totaled 8,377 units, up 14% y/y. Like the tractor market, vocational is benefitting from firmer economic footing as well as regulatory clarity. With the four largest US technology firms set to spend $650 billion on AI build out, vocational is poised to ride the AI tailwinds that show no signs of stopping in the near term.”

According to Vieth, total Classes 5-7 orders rose 13% y/y to 15,984 units.

“Having gradually slowed in 2025 on tariffs and sagging consumer sentiment, recent improvement is likely a reflection of continued consumer spending, cautious optimism surrounding the economic outlook, and some regulation-driven dealer stocking,” Vieth said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE