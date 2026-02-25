ACT: January Class 8 orders remain solid

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Class 8 net orders remain solid in January ahead of the expected regulatory cost increases.

Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 30,806 units in January, up 20% y/y, as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“After December’s massive year-end surge, it was little surprise activity retreated in January, but Class 8 net orders were still solid,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT. “The recent uptick in orders has been buoyed by regulatory clarity as dealers, lessors, and large fleets placed orders ahead of expected 2027 regulatory cost increases.”

Vocational Orders

“Additionally for the tractor market, the recent rise in spot rates, even if weather induced, has added cautious optimism to improving fortunes in 2026,” Vieth said. “Tractor orders rose 22% y/y to 22,429 units,” he continued. “Vocational Class 8 orders totaled 8,377 units, up 14% y/y. Like the tractor market, vocational is benefitting from firmer economic footing as well as regulatory clarity. With the four largest US technology firms set to spend $650 billion on AI build out, vocational is poised to ride the AI tailwinds that show no signs of stopping in the near term.”

According to Vieth, total Classes 5-7 orders rose 13% y/y to 15,984 units.

“Having gradually slowed in 2025 on tariffs and sagging consumer sentiment, recent improvement is likely a reflection of continued consumer spending, cautious optimism surrounding the economic outlook, and some regulation-driven dealer stocking,” Vieth said.