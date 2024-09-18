Empowering the next generation: Transervice awards scholarships to support employees’ children’s education

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. – Transervice Logistics Inc. has announced the recipients of the 2024 Transervice Scholarship Awards for the Fall term.

According to a company press release, the $2500 scholarships to children of its employees recognize outstanding students who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement, dedication to their fields of study and significant community involvement. In addition, applicants were required to submit a compelling essay explaining why they deserved the scholarship.

“At Transervice, we deeply value our culture, family, and giving back to our employees,” said Kari Beeson, vice president of Human Resources. “This commitment is what inspired us to develop the Transervice Scholarship Program, supporting the growth and future success of our team members and their families.”

This year’s scholarship recipients include:

Carly Pherigo, a Marine Science Major attending the University of South Florida. She is the daughter of Jerod Pherigo, a Mechanic at LG&E.

Josephine Starin, majoring in Elementary/Middle School Education at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She is the daughter of Clint Starin, RDO at Berkeley.

Maya Markowski, a Biochemistry Major at Binghamton University . She is the daughter of Marek Markowski, a Driver at Montgomery.

Evelyn Klumker , majoring in Biology at Lehigh University. She is the daughter of Eric Klumker, a Driver at Mountain.

For more information about the Transervice Annual College Scholarship Program, contact Kari Beeson at [email protected].