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Enrollment now open for 2027 TCA Elite Fleet Program

By Dana Guthrie -
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Enrollment now open for 2027 TCA Elite Fleet Program
Enrollment opens for 2027 TCA Elite Fleet Program. (Photo courtesy TCA)

WASHINGTON — Created in partnership with the University of Denver’s Transportation & Supply Chain Institute, the TCA Elite Fleet Program recognizes for-hire carriers that are leading the industry in driver satisfaction, workplace culture, compensation and innovation.

“If your company is committed to providing an exceptional experience for drivers, this is your opportunity to earn national recognition for those efforts,” TCA said.

TCA Elite Fleet Program

The TCA Elite Fleet Program is a certification program that recognizes the best workplaces in truckload, focusing on driver satisfaction, company policies and the overall driver experience.

Program Benefits
  • National recognition as a top carrier.
  • Powerful recruitment and retention tool.
  • Celebrate your team and company culture.
  • Receive a detailed benchmarking report for valuable internal insight.
How it Works

“Evaluation based on company data and driver programs across key areas, including safety, operations, compensation, benefits, quality of life and technology,” TCA said. “Company-submitted information is combined with confidential surveys completed by drivers and independent contractors to provide a comprehensive assessment of the driver experience.”

Who Can Apply

TCA for-hire carrier members can apply for the program. Enrollment/Carrier Applications/Surveys are now open through Nov. 13.

Certified fleets will be announced Jan. 13, 2027

Recognition & Celebration Certified carriers will be honored at TCA’s 2027 Annual Convention, Feb. 28 – March 3, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Click here to learn more about the program and complete enrollment.

“A special thank you to our TCA Elite Fleet Sponsors, TruckRight and Acrisure, for their continued support,” TCA said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

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