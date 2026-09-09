Enrollment now open for 2027 TCA Elite Fleet Program

WASHINGTON — Created in partnership with the University of Denver’s Transportation & Supply Chain Institute, the TCA Elite Fleet Program recognizes for-hire carriers that are leading the industry in driver satisfaction, workplace culture, compensation and innovation.

“If your company is committed to providing an exceptional experience for drivers, this is your opportunity to earn national recognition for those efforts,” TCA said.

TCA Elite Fleet Program

The TCA Elite Fleet Program is a certification program that recognizes the best workplaces in truckload, focusing on driver satisfaction, company policies and the overall driver experience.

Program Benefits

National recognition as a top carrier.

Powerful recruitment and retention tool.

Celebrate your team and company culture.

Receive a detailed benchmarking report for valuable internal insight.

How it Works

“Evaluation based on company data and driver programs across key areas, including safety, operations, compensation, benefits, quality of life and technology,” TCA said. “Company-submitted information is combined with confidential surveys completed by drivers and independent contractors to provide a comprehensive assessment of the driver experience.”

Who Can Apply

TCA for-hire carrier members can apply for the program. Enrollment/Carrier Applications/Surveys are now open through Nov. 13.

Certified fleets will be announced Jan. 13, 2027

Recognition & Celebration Certified carriers will be honored at TCA’s 2027 Annual Convention, Feb. 28 – March 3, 2027, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Click here to learn more about the program and complete enrollment.

“A special thank you to our TCA Elite Fleet Sponsors, TruckRight and Acrisure, for their continued support,” TCA said.