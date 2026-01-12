Estes opens 16 new or relocated terminals in 2025

RICHMOND, Va. — In 2025, Estes Express Lines added four new terminals, relocated 12 others and expanded four more terminals to increase its coast-to-coast network capacity by 1,038 doors.

“These facilities expand the company’s presence in key markets and enhance its service and reliability nationwide,” Estes said. “Estes is North America’s largest privately owned freight carrier.”

Expanding the Estes Network

The locations of Estes’ new, relocated and expanded terminals include:

Honolulu, Hawaii

South Bend, Ind.

Olive Branch, Miss.

Iron Mountain, Mich.

Eagan, Minn.

Portland, Ore.

Bakersfield, Calif.

Rockford, Ill.

Eugene, Ore.

Tracy, Calif.

Miami, Fla.

Louisville, Ky.

Buffalo, N.Y.

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Orange, Calif.

Hagerstown, Md.

Huntsville, Ala.

St. Louis, Mo.

Fargo, N.D.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Phoenix, Ariz.

The Future of Estes Freight

“Every new terminal represents progress — more capacity, more reliability, and more opportunities for our people and customers,” said Webb Estes, president and COO of Estes. “We’re building for the future of freight, ensuring our network can deliver the speed and dependability today’s supply chains demand.”

Estes’ terminals in Buffalo and Tracy are now among the largest in the company’s network, operating 171 and 167 doors, respectively. Tracy is one of three newly opened or relocated facilities in California, which accounted for a combined 214 additional doors in 2025. Meanwhile, Estes’ relocated South Bend, Eugene, Louisville, and Buffalo terminals each more than doubled their previous capacities.

In addition to capacity, Estes continued to invest in new equipment, including:

1,170 tractors.

77 straight trucks.

600 trailers.

246,120 straps.

365,900 airbags.

54,000 load bars.

Investments in Technology

“Estes’ ongoing investments in technology also delivered value in 2025 by lowering overhead operational costs and rendering the best service at the best price,” Estes said.

Results include:

Significantly less shipment handling and fewer returns.

Fewer miles between stops.

Improved fleet safety and roadworthiness through equipment tracking and analytics.

Documentation within seven minutes for customers and shippers opting for Estes’ electronic delivery receipts.

Greater Customer Value and Experiences

For its customers, Estes’ ongoing investments in capacity, technology, and network efficiency have also translated into greater value and an improved experience, which garnered Mastio’s fourth consecutive recognition as the #1 Best Value National Carrier. In its ranking, Mastio cited Estes’ improvements across 24 of 28 customer needs — an 8-point increase in NPS — and top rankings in five key service categories.

“Estes’ network now includes over 13,200 doors, an 8.7% increase in 2025 and a 32% gain over the past five years,” Estes said. “At its current pace, the company is on track to be above 14,000 doors by the end of 2026, further strengthening its nationwide network and capacity to serve customers across North America.”