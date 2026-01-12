Volvo Trucks North America names Christopher Roberts to lead U.S. Southeast sales region

Volvo Trucks North America is naming Christopher Roberts as regional vice president — Southeast.

In this role, Roberts will lead sales operations across the Southeast region of the United States and report directly to Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America.

“Chris is a proven leader with deep industry experience and a strong understanding of both our dealers’ and customers’ needs,” Voorhoeve said. “The Southeast is one of our most important regions, and I am excited to have Chris step into this role and lead our efforts as we continue to strengthen our presence and support growth across the market.”

According to Volvo, the Southeast is Volvo Trucks North America’s second-largest U.S. sales region in terms of both volume and revenue, encompassing 60 sales locations, nine parts and service locations and three parts only locations across multiple states and territories, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Puerto Rico, as well as portions of the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

Industry Veteran with More than Two Decades of Sales Leadership Experience

Roberts brings more than 21 years of commercial transportation industry experience, having held a range of sales and management roles of increasing responsibility across multiple original equipment manufacturers and Michelin North America. Most recently, he served as new truck sales manager for Peach State Truck Centers at Birmingham Freightliner and Western Star.

Prior to joining Peach State Truck Centers, Roberts spent three and a half years with Volvo Trucks North America, where he supported sales initiatives and customer engagement efforts. He has also served in leadership roles on SalesForce Advisory Councils and Diversity Councils, contributing to industry collaboration and organizational development.

Roberts holds a Master of Science degree in Organizational Leadership and Operations Management from Charleston Southern University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Psychology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

He will be based in Alabama, where he resides with his wife of 18 years and their two sons.