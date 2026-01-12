Louisiana searching for hit-and-run driver

NEW IBERIA, La. – Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help from the public who may have witnessed or has information regarding a hit-and-run.

According to a press release, on Sunday morning shortly after 10:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) began investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana Highway 86 near Suard Road. The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Russell Green of New Iberia.

LSP stated its preliminary investigation revealed that Green was walking on Louisiana Highway 86 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling in an unknown direction. Following the collision, the vehicle fled the scene. Troopers suspect the crash occurred between approximately 10:40 p.m. on January 10, 2026, and the time they were notified on January 11, 2026.

Green reportedly sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Green and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are still working to identify the vehicle involved. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are urged to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.