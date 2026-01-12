New Crowley business structure names division presidents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crowley is announcing a strategic consolidation of its business structure to create more efficiency and value for customers.

The company is creating two divisions: shipping and logistics, led by executive vice president and division president James C. Fowler, and energy, led by executive vice president and division President Kollin Fencil.

According to a Crowley, the new alignment enhances agility while improving operational execution, positioning Crowley to more rapidly unlock growth across its shipping, logistics and energy sectors. Fowler and Fencil report to COO Megan Davidson.

“This realignment sharpens our capabilities to execute with collaboration and deliver excellent results for customers of Crowley,” Davidson said. “James and Kollin are proven leaders who understand our customers, our people and operations and how to drive results. By consolidating our structure, we empower faster decisions and more agility to scale what works for our customers.”

Shipping and Logistics Division

Led by Fowler, the shipping and logistics division combines Crowley’s logistics, land transportation, and global ship management businesses. The division serves commercial and government customers across ocean shipping, inland trucking and multimodal transportation, warehousing and other supply chain solutions.

“From farm to market, factory to retail, and depot to frontline, Crowley’s new shipping and logistics division ensures that our commercial and government customers’ entire transportation value chain is managed by a single cohesive team,” Fowler said. “Structured to improve agility and business execution, the shipping and logistics division will generate new growth though safe, reliable and efficient supply chain solutions that are centered on consistently exceeding the expectations of our customers.”

Fowler joined Crowley in 2023 as senior vice president and general manager for the Crowley Shipping business unit. Under his leadership, the business lines improved financial and operational performance and achieved growth through the diversified expansion of its vessel fleet and business portfolio.

Energy Division

The energy division, led by Fencil, now includes Crowley Fuels in Alaska, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and advanced energy solutions, along with tank farm operations, engineering services, and ship assist and offshore tugs and barges. This division brings together Crowley’s operations supporting energy sector transportation and logistics with related solutions for customers.

“Energy is a growth engine for Crowley, and this structure allows us to scale faster and innovate across traditional and emerging energy markets,” Fencil said. “For decades, we have supported the diverse energy needs of the U.S. market coast to coast, and from Alaska to Puerto Rico. This realignment takes that history of dedication and innovation further by positioning us to meet our customers’ new and evolving energy needs – from traditional fuels to LNG and other advanced energies – with integrated capabilities and a commitment to operational excellence.”

Fencil has led Crowley’s Fuels business unit as senior vice president and general manager since 2023, driving key efficiencies and development projects in the Alaska-focused unit as well as in the company’s energy storage and distribution services for the military.