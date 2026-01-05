Crowley names Megan Davidson new COO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crowley is naming Megan Davidson as the company’s new COO.

Davidson succeeds Ray Fitzgerald. The planned succession is designed to seamlessly advance operational excellence and the company’s growth trajectory.

Ray Fitzgerald

“Ray has been instrumental in shaping Crowley’s success during a dynamic period of growth and evolution,” said Tom Crowley chairman, CEO. “With decades of experience in our industry, Ray’s steadfast commitment to operational excellence and our people has set a strong foundation for our future as solutions provider in not just maritime, but in land and energy transportation sectors. We are grateful for his leadership and vision, and pleased that he will continue to serve as an advisor to the company.”

Fitzgerald has served as COO for more than five years, driving the evolution of Crowley’s operational structure and advancing innovation and customer-focused solutions. These efforts have positioned the company for growth in energy, maritime, and inland transportation sectors. He will continue as an advisor to Crowley as he transitions to his anticipated retirement in 2026.

“It’s been an honor to lead operations at Crowley and to work alongside such talented, dedicated people,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m confident in Megan’s leadership and excited about the next chapter for the company in its evolution as an innovative, U.S.-based supply chain leader. I look forward to supporting the organization as we make this transition.”

Megan Davidson

Since being appointed Crowley’s chief people officer in 2021, Davidson has led the continuing evolution of the company’s culture, strengthening its talent, governance and performance management systems across the enterprise. She has aligned talent strategies to business outcomes and built systems – clear goals, leadership standards and accountability – that help teams move faster and deliver results. In 2024, she also began leading functions over legal, risk, safety and environmental assurance as chief people and regulatory officer.

“I am honored to lead the next steps at Crowley from the foundation Ray has created,” Davidson said. “My focus has always been our people and empowering them to do their best work. Together, we drive our collective success. I believe Crowley’s greatest asset is our team, and I’m committed to enhancing our culture of excellence where every person sees the value of their contribution and we lift each other up. Together, we’ll continue advancing what’s possible for our customers, communities and each other.”

Crowley recently announced Jen Leonard as its new chief people officer.