WIT opens nominations for 2026 Image Team

By Dana Guthrie -
WIT opens nominations for 2026 Image Team
Nominate a trailblazer: Women In Trucking Image Team 2026 nominations are now open. (Photo courtesy WIT)

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) is opening nominations for the Image Team Class of 2026.

“Drivers are the heartbeat of our industry, and WIT’s Image Team highlights how rewarding a career behind the wheel can be,” said Jennifer Hedrick, CAE, WIT president and CEO. “We are excited to showcase women who are passionate about their careers, confident in sharing their stories, and committed to supporting and elevating others across the trucking profession.”

WIT Image Team

Founded in 2015, the Image Team brings together drivers with diverse experiences across the trucking industry. Image Team members participate in media interviews, attend community and industry events, provide educational outreach, and offer ride-alongs to showcase women in the trucking industry.

“This elite group of professional female drivers serves as the voice of women behind the wheel, sharing their experiences, advocating for the industry, and inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in trucking,” WIT said. “The deadline for nominations is Feb. 6.”

Qualifications

Nominations must be from a current employer or supervisor who supports the driver’s participation and time commitment. Owner-operators may self-nominate. Eligible nominees must:

  • Be current CDL-holders actively working in the industry with a clean safety record.
  • Demonstrate safety excellence and professionalism.
  • Be comfortable with public speaking and media engagement.
  • Exhibit passion for WIT’s mission.
  • Have a presence or willingness to engage on social media.

Finalists will take part in interviews in February. The Class of 2026 Image Team will be announced at the Salute to Women Behind the Wheel event during the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville on March 27.

For more information or to submit a nomination, click here.

To read about previous team members, click here.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

