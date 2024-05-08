 Women In Trucking Association’s ‘Image Team’ includes trucking leaders

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women in Trucking Association (WIT) has grouped together six female trucking professionals for its 2024 Image Team.

Team members are considered experts in the opportunities, challenges and experiences of female professional truck drivers, according to a news release.

WIT Image Team participates in ride-along events for legislators, regulators and industry leaders to provide a deeper understanding of experiences and obstacles female drivers face on the road.

They also speak to the media and industry professionals at public events and industry conferences.

“Members of the Image Team educate the industry and the public at-large on critical issues faced by female professional truck drivers,” said WIT’s president and CEO Jennifer Hedrick. “They share their personal and professional stories through creative content and social media. They are the faces and voices of the female perspective in the trucking industry.” The Image Team represents the mission of the association, which is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the industry, she added.

Class of 2024 members include: Jerri Baez, telematics safety specialist with Colony Hardware; April Crysel, professional driver with Chestnut Enterprises; Melissa Eauclaire, professional driver with Boyle Transportation; Ashley Finneran, transportation advisor with SRS Distribution; Yuma Haidara, certified driver trainer with Walmart; and Esther Parsons, feeder driver with UPS.

This new class joins the existing group of 18 legacy members, many representing the industry since the Image Team’s inception in 2015.

Legacy members include the following professional truck drivers: Carmen Anderson with American Service Line; Ingrid Brown with Rollin’ B LLC; Susie DeRidder with Day and Ross; Jodi Edwards with J.B. Hunt Transport; Allyson Hay with Walmart Private Fleet; Wyzeena Heeny with Covenant Logistics; Vanita Johnson with EPES Transport System; Deb LaBree with Castle Transport LLC, leased to Landstar; Joanne Millen Mackenzie with Highland Transport; and Kellylynn McLaughlin with Clean Harbors.

Other legacy members include: Cindi Alexander, co-owner and training instructor with Lake Cumberland CDL Training School; Jeana Hysell, senior safety consultant with J.J. Keller & Associates; Michele Joslin, director of training and compliance with Justified Diligence; Stephanie Klang, driver ambassador with WIT; Jill Maschmeier, director of safety and compliance with National Carriers; and KayLeigh McCall, driver training engineer with Schneider National.