Georgia reports nine dead on state’s roads over New Year’s holiday travel period

The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued its final statistics on traffic fatalities and deaths as well as the number of violations on Georgia’s roads over the New Year’s holiday.

The period beginning from New Year’s Eve until Sunday night at 11:59 saw some staggering numbers.

According to DPS, nine people died on Georgia highways during the period while 166 people were injured in a total of 360 crashes. Of those, 48 were under the influence in those crashes and 16 were involving Commercial Motor Vehicles.

Georgia law enforcement agencies reported a total of 413 DUI citations while 589 were caught driving distracted and another 744 were issued seatbelt citation.

During the Christmas holiday period, there were 15 deaths on Georgia’s roads with 137 injured and 16 involving CMV.

There were also 274 DUI arrests made over the Christmas holiday.