TheTrucker.com
Business Equipment & Tech

SEFL promotes Seth Whitener to manager position in Arkansas

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessEquipment & Tech   >   SEFL promotes Seth Whitener to manager position in Arkansas
Reading Time: < 1 minute
SEFL promotes Seth Whitener to manager position in Arkansas
Southeastern Freight Lines appoints Seth Whitener as service center manager in Little Rock, Arkansas. (Photo courtesy SEFL)

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) is promoting Seth Whitener to service center manager in Little Rock, Ark.

“Over the course of his career with our company, Seth has demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead, advance Southeastern’s culture and serve customers at the highest level,” said Patrick Trahan, regional vice president of operations at Southeastern Freight Lines. “He holds a deep passion for developing strong relationships with associates, customers and partners alike – qualities that will drive continued success across our operations in Litte Rock.”

Seth Whitener

Whitener began his career at the Louisville service center in Kentucky as an outbound and inbound supervisor. Over the years, he has held several key leadership positions, including inbound and pickup and delivery supervisor and outbound operations manager in Nashville, Tenn. Most recently, he served as assistant service center manager in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Whitener, his wife, Marley, and their daughter, Olive, are excited to continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE