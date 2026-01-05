SEFL promotes Seth Whitener to manager position in Arkansas

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Southeastern Freight Lines (SEFL) is promoting Seth Whitener to service center manager in Little Rock, Ark.

“Over the course of his career with our company, Seth has demonstrated an exceptional ability to lead, advance Southeastern’s culture and serve customers at the highest level,” said Patrick Trahan, regional vice president of operations at Southeastern Freight Lines. “He holds a deep passion for developing strong relationships with associates, customers and partners alike – qualities that will drive continued success across our operations in Litte Rock.”

Seth Whitener

Whitener began his career at the Louisville service center in Kentucky as an outbound and inbound supervisor. Over the years, he has held several key leadership positions, including inbound and pickup and delivery supervisor and outbound operations manager in Nashville, Tenn. Most recently, he served as assistant service center manager in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Whitener, his wife, Marley, and their daughter, Olive, are excited to continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.