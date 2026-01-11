Two semi collisions shut down North Carolina highway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — WLOS is reporting two separate semi collisions in the same location on Saturday closed down all westbound lanes of Interstate 26 West in North Carolina.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the first collision occurred at approximately 4:37 a.m. when a tractor-trailer west near Exit 37 lost control and ran off the road to the right.

The tractor-trailer struck a guardrail and ran down an embankment, where it came to rest.

Officials said the driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mission Hospital.

The second collision occurred at 7:03 a.m. at the same location when another tractor-trailer ran off the road to the left and struck a median barrier.

The tractor-trailer rode up onto the media barrier and struck a vehicle traveling east. A third vehicle was struck by debris.

Officials said there were no injuries in the second accident, but a hazmat team responded to the scene due to a fuel spill.