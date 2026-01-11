ODOT announces long-term road closure due to landslide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Oregon — According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, OR 229 remains closed indefinitely between milepost 14 and 15, from Kernville to Siletz, following a large landslide that occurred on Dec. 12, 2025.

The slide destroyed the road, and the highway remains closed to all traffic.

“Water continues to be one of the biggest challenges at the site and is a key factor affecting the timeline to reopen the highway,” ODOT said. “Saturated ground conditions limit access and increase the risk of additional movement or new slides. The project team is looking at ways to help the area dry faster, but it’s too early to know what options might work.”

Repair Could Take Years

“ODOT engineers and geotechnical experts continue to evaluate the site,” ODOT said. “There are still many unknowns, so it’s too early to set a detailed timeline. Based on what is known right now, fully rebuilding OR 229 is expected to take years. The team will continue to assess over the winter months as conditions allow.”

The landslide is extremely complex and moved in different ways. In some areas, large blocks of soil and rock shifted, while other sections turned into a muddy flow due to so much water. Because of ongoing instability and the potential for additional movement around the edges of the slide, the area remains unsafe to access on foot.

ODOT is working with experts to evaluate the full extent of the slide and develop potential options for how to move forward. The consultant will continue assessment work as conditions allow and is expected to outline possible approaches and timelines once more information can be gathered safely.

Significant Impact for Drivers

There is currently no local detour. ODOT has developed a long-term detour plan and is evaluating potential short-term solutions. Crews are in the process of completing detour signage. Once signage is in place, updated travel information will be shared and posted on TripCheck.com.

This closure has a significant impact on the community and travelers. Because this slide destroyed portions of the road and remains unstable, reopening OR 229 is not simply debris removal. It will require extensive investigation, design, funding and construction similar to building an entirely new road.

ODOT will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as more information becomes available.