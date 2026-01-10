First responders in New York rescue woman after crash with semi truck

DICKINSON, N.Y. — First responders were able to save a woman this week after a crash on Wednesday involving her SUV and a semi truck.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 2:49 p.m.

New York State Police (NYSP) stated in a press release that it responded to State Highway 11B in Dickinson for a tractor-trailer versus passenger vehicle collision.

Police say an investigation determined that a 2023 GMC Terrain, operated by Kayla M. Lamica, 31, of North Bangor, was traveling eastbound when she failed to keep right and entered the westbound lane, where it struck a 2024 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by Christopher M. McKee, 42, of Elon, North Carolina, head-on.

When troopers and emergency medical services arrived, Lamica was found unconscious inside the vehicle. Fire and rescue personnel extricated her from the vehicle, and she was transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for treatment.

McKee was not injured in the collision.

Lamica was treated at Canton-Potsdam Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.