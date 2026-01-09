TheTrucker.com
OOIDA expands government affairs team

By Dana Guthrie -
Josh Klein joins OOIDA as deputy communications director on its government affairs team. (Photo Josh Klein via LinkedIn)

WASHINGTON — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is expanding its government affairs team.

Josh Klein has joined OOIDA as deputy communications director on its government affairs team. Klein will support OOIDA’s communications and media engagement related to advocacy efforts.

“Josh brings creative instincts and a strong understanding of how external communication works to the critical task of shaping favorable policies for America’s truckers,” said Collin Long, OOIDA director of government affairs. “That combination will be a real asset as we continue to push for policies that make the trucking industry more professional and America’s roads safer for all motorists.”

Klein brings experience in public relations, political communications, and digital media. Prior to joining OOIDA, he worked at a Washington-based public affairs firm, where he supported media outreach, executive thought leadership, and content development. His background also includes work on political campaigns and in government-focused roles, giving him hands-on experience with policy-driven communications.

Klein is a graduate of Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service, where he earned a degree in Culture and Politics.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

