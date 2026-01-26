European based HayWay Group enters U.S. with major Volvo VNL truck order

Volvo Trucks North America has secured an order for 80 Volvo VNLs – the company’s flagship long-haul model – from HayWay Logistics.

The order marks HayWay’s first deployment of trucks in the United States and a significant milestone in its global expansion. Looking ahead, HayWay Group plans to expand its fleet to 1,400 vehicles by 2029 in cooperation with Volvo Trucks and Volvo Financial Services, positioning the company as a growing logistics player in the U.S. market, according to the joint press release.

“HayWay Group’s decision to enter the U.S. market with an order of 80 all-new Volvo VNLs is a bold move and a strong signal of confidence in our brand,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “The order builds on a long-standing relationship with Volvo Trucks in Europe and we are proud to partner with HayWay for their US expansion. HayWay’s commitment to safety, innovation and long-term growth aligns closely with how we support customers expanding into new markets.”

HayWay Group

HayWay Group comprises 19 companies operating across Europe and the United States that bring years of international logistics experience. The company’s new headquarters for North America are located in Wyoming. The fleet, consisting entirely of 80 Volvo VNL 860 sleeper trucks, will support long-haul, cross-country operations transporting general freight between Southern California and New York for a major online retailer. The trucks will be serviced through Volvo’s largest West Coast dealership group, TEC Equipment – Fontana.

American Dream in Action

“For me personally, this step represents the American Dream in action, building something new, taking smart risks, and investing for the long term,” said Artur Lewandowski, CEO, HayWay Group. “We are known for being early adopters of technologies that improve safety and performance, and launching our U.S. operations with the Volvo VNL reflects that mindset. We trust Volvo based on years of experience in Europe, and starting with 80 trucks is a confident step toward building a strong, safe, and sustainable presence in the United States.”

Momentum also continues in Europe where SIS Trans (SIS Sp. z o.o.) part of the HayWay Group, has also placed an order this year for 150 Volvo FH Aero trucks with Volvo Trucks Poland, a strong indication of HayWay Group’s confidence in Volvo Trucks as its preferred fleet partner across regions, according to the release.

How HayWay Group Spec’d its Volvo VNL Trucks

“HayWay Group worked closely with Volvo to configure its first U.S. fleet of Volvo VNL 860 sleeper trucks to support long-haul, cross-country operations while prioritizing driver safety, comfort and efficiency,” the release said.

Key specifications include:

Volvo D13 engine rated at 455 horsepower and 1,850 lb-ft of torque, delivering strong performance and efficiency for long-distance freight operations

12-speed I-Shift automated manual transmission with Eco-Roll and I-See, designed to reduce driver workload and optimize fuel efficiency using predictive cruise control

Volvo Active Driver Assist Plus (VADA Plus) safety package, selected to focus on driver alerts, collision mitigation, and enhanced steering support

Integrated parking cooler and heater supported by a six-battery, high-level battery management system, enabling driver comfort during rest periods without idling