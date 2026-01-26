TheTrucker.com
Trucker passenger involved in Indiana shooting identified

By Bruce Guthrie -
The passenger of an 18-wheeler involved in an officer-involved shooting in Indiana has been identified.

Indiana State Police are still investigating the officer involved shooting that occurred January 22 on State Road 69 north of Copperline Road involving two Posey County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The passenger of an 18-wheeler who was shot by law enforcement officers has been identified as Blake Fleming, 40, of Poseyville. Ind.

Fleming was shot during a traffic stop after he displayed a firearm. Fleming was struck at least once. Officers immediately rendered aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release issued by ISP on Thursday, Posey County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) had received information that a male they were searching for was a passenger in a tractor trailer that was traveling on State Road 69.

Police say the suspect had two active felony warrants out of Posey County.

At approximately 2:21 p.m., a trooper spotted the vehicle on State Road 69 and continued to follow it until two Posey County Sheriff Deputies arrived to assist.

“The officers conducted a high risk stop on State Road 69 north of Copperline Road,” the release stated. “The driver of the semi followed orders and exited the vehicle. The male passenger exited the semi while pointing a handgun to his head.”

Information obtained at the scene indicated the passenger was suicidal. During the encounter, both Posey County Sheriff’s Deputies fired their weapons, ISP stated.

The male was struck at least once.

Officers on scene immediately rendered aid and summoned an ambulance. When emergency crews arrived on scene the male was pronounced dead. The officers on scene were not injured.

Additional information is expected to be released within a few days.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

