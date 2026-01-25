Idaho police looking into crash involving 2 big rigs

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho – Two 18-wheelers were involved in a crash in Gooding County, Idaho on Saturday.

Idaho State Police (ISP) reported it is investigating the two-vehicle crash which occurred at approximately 7:22 p.m. on interstate 84 west of Bliss.

Police say a white 2022 Freightliner Cascadia semi truck, driven by a 29-year-old male from Salt Lake City, Utah was traveling eastbound when the vehicle crossed the median. The 2022 Freightliner collided with a green 2023 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by a 37-year-old male from Houston, Texas.

The 2022 Freightliner jackknifed in the westbound lanes. Westbound I84 was closed for approximately six hours, and traffic was diverted off at milepost 141. One of the westbound lanes remained closed while tow trucks recovered the vehicles.

The conditions of the drivers were not disclosed or if there were any injuries in the crash.