Federal court reinstates Beneficial Ownership Information reporting requirements

By Dana Guthrie -
Federal court upholds Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) has notified its members and is working to alert others in the trucking industry that Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting requirements have been reinstated by a federal court.

“OOIDA has long opposed this requirement and continues to do so,” the group said.

On Dec. 26, a federal appeals court reinstated a nationwide injunction halting enforcement of BOI reporting requirements, reversing an order the same court issued earlier that week.

The Corporate Transparency Act requires most small businesses with 20 or fewer full-time employees to submit company information to the U.S. Treasury Department. Companies filed since January 1, 2024 generally have 90-days to file, but there are different deadlines depending on when the business started. BOI is imposed by the Act and enforced by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

To file beneficial ownership information, go to fincen.gov/boi. OOIDA members can also call the association for assistance at 800-444-5791.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

