Fleet Advantage taps Kevin Zeigler as vice president of syndication

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Fleet Advantage (FA) is announcing the addition of Kevin Zeigler as vice president of syndication.

“We are very excited to welcome Kevin to our team,” said Matt de Aguiar, COO, FA. “His deep expertise in syndication, global capital markets and investor relations will significantly enhance our ability to deliver flexible financing solutions to clients. Kevin’s leadership and proven track record of building high-performing capital markets strategies will be invaluable as we continue expanding our funding partnerships and client portfolio.”

Kevin Zeigler

Zeigler brings more than 25 years of global capital markets and equipment leasing experience to Fleet Advantage.

“He is widely recognized for his expertise in market, credit, and operational risk management, as well as structuring transactions across transportation, construction, wholesale, medical, marine, aircraft and technology sectors,” FA said. “Most recently, Zeigler served as director of North America capital markets and syndication at Volvo Financial Services, where he led the implementation of $700MM+ in global syndication pricing and sale strategies. He successfully expanded the investor base, built cross-border partnerships, and consistently exceeded market KPIs. In his role, Zeigler also developed and mentored a diverse team, integrated AI-driven efficiencies, and partnered with global leadership to establish sustainable investor programs.”

Earlier in his career, Zeigler served as vice president of capital markets at Key Equipment Finance, where he managed syndication strategies across 10 countries and drove an annual $225MM sales plan. His extensive background also includes syndication management, treasury, and remarketing.

Zeigler earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and Art History from Ohio Wesleyan University and holds a Financial Management Program Professional Certificate from Cornell University. He is also actively involved in the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) and Canadian Finance & Leasing Association (CLFA).

Vice President of Syndication

In his new role, Zeigler will be responsible for:

Syndicating awarded lease transactions to funding partners.

Evaluating and onboarding new partners.

Managing relationships with funding institutions.

Proactively nurturing and expanding strategic banking partnerships to support long-term capital availability.

Competitive financing solutions for Fleet Advantage clients.

He will also play a leadership role in representing Fleet Advantage at industry events and organizations.