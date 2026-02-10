Wichita veteran launches trucking career after CDL scholarship

WICHITA, Kan. — Driver Resource Center (DRC) is announcing Kenneth Laymon as the Q4 recipient of the Future of Trucking Scholarship.

Laymon, 32, received a $1,000 scholarship to attend Kansas Truck Driving School in Wichita, Kan. An Army veteran, he was able to utilize his VA education benefits and the scholarship to pay for CDL training.

“We’re honored to support Kenneth as he takes this next step toward a rewarding career in the trucking industry,” said Brock Bauza, director of enrollment, DRC. “As a veteran, Kenneth has already demonstrated dedication, discipline and a strong commitment to safety, and we sincerely thank him for his service.”

Kenneth Laymon

According to Laymon, he has always wanted to drive a truck and is excited for the opportunity. He is currently in orientation at TMC Transportation in Des Moines, Iowa, where he will begin his professional driving career.

The Future of Trucking Scholarship, first launched in 2024 for St. Louis residents, is now expanding to applicants in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Ohio, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Applications are now open for the next scholarship round, with a deadline of March 20. To learn more and apply, click here.