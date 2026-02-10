Missouri woman seriously injured in crash with semi truck

MARION COUNTY, MO. — One person was injured after a collision with an 18-wheeler Monday evening in Missouri.
The incident occurred on Highway 24 east of Taylor, Mo.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 2023 Freightliner driven by a 59-year-old man from Fountain, Fla. attempted to cross the highway and failed to yield to an oncoming car.
The semi truck, which was going north, struck a 2022 Toyota going westbound driven by a 26-year-old woman from Palmyra, Mo.
The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown except that the MSHP classified the injuries as “serious” in its crash report.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.