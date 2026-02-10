Missouri woman seriously injured in crash with semi truck

MARION COUNTY, MO. — One person was injured after a collision with an 18-wheeler Monday evening in Missouri.

The incident occurred on Highway 24 east of Taylor, Mo.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a 2023 Freightliner driven by a 59-year-old man from Fountain, Fla. attempted to cross the highway and failed to yield to an oncoming car.

The semi truck, which was going north, struck a 2022 Toyota going westbound driven by a 26-year-old woman from Palmyra, Mo.

The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown except that the MSHP classified the injuries as “serious” in its crash report.