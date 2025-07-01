First African American woman wins DRC Future of Trucking Scholarship

SAINT ANN, Mo. — Driver Resource Center (DRC) is announcing Roniqua Garrett as the latest recipient of the Future of Trucking Scholarship.

A St. Louis resident and mother of two, Garrett is the first female African American winner of the scholarship, receiving $1,000 toward her CDL tuition at MTC Truck Driver Training in St. Ann, Mo.

“I love to travel, and I love driving, so it seemed perfect to me,” Garrett said. “This is a great opportunity to build a better life for me and my kids.”

Looking for a Better Future

Garrett already has a job lined up and is ready to hit the road following graduation. For her, trucking is more than a career, it’s a pathway to a better future.

Her passion and determination stood out to the team at Driver Resource Center.

“We are excited to award Roni the Future of Trucking Scholarship,” said Brock Bauza, director of enrollment, DRC. “She has such a positive attitude and is determined to succeed.”

Championing Diversity

Garrett’s achievement comes at a time when the industry is working to diversify its workforce. According to the Women in Trucking Association, only 8% of professional drivers in the U.S. are women, and even fewer are African American women. Garrett is helping to change that.

The Future of Trucking Scholarship

The Future of Trucking Scholarship, first launched in 2024 for St. Louis residents, is now expanding to applicants in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Ohio, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Applications are now open for the next scholarship round, with a deadline of Aug. 30. To learn more and apply, click here.

Driver Resource Center

Driver Resource Center provides CDL training and career placement services through its nationwide network of CDL schools.

“As a leader in the CDL training industry, we’ve successfully helped more than 50,000 students find a career in the transportation industry,” DRC said.

Click here to learn more.