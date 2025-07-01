TheTrucker.com
Turbine blade blocks Maryland traffic on Interstate 70

By Bruce Guthrie -
Crash involving wind turbine blade shuts down lanes near I-81 in Hagerstown, Maryland on Monday, June 30, 2025. (COURTESTY OF MDOT)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — Drivers in Maryland were stuck in traffic for an unusual reason on Monday.

The culprit was a crash involving a wind turbine blade that snarled traffic on Interstate 70 at Exit 26 on Interstate 81 on Monday morning in Washington County, Maryland.

According to media reports, around 5 a.m., Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers responded to westbound I-70 at Exit 26 (I-81) for a report of a single-vehicle incident.

According to MSP’s preliminary investigation, a tractor-trailer was traveling west, hauling a windmill blade, when the blade became loose, crossing over the center median and into the eastbound lanes.

MDOT traffic cameras showed the wind turbine blade sitting across the interstate.

As of 8 a.m., emergency crews removed the turbine blade from the road.

Officials said one person was taken by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

