Prices slightly U-turn after sharp increases the last two weeks

By Bruce Guthrie -
Prices slightly U-turn after sharp increases the last two weeks
Fuel prices fall slightly after two weeks of majour spikes.

After two weeks of sizable increases, diesel prices took a turn downward this week, but the move down was not near as drastic as the increase.

Prices fell from $3.775 to $3.727.

The biggest drops came from the Gulf Coast Region from $3.436 to $3.369 and the Midwest Region falling six cents from $3.777 to $3.715. The West Coast less California fell nearly five cents from $4.082 to $4.035.

The last two weeks prices have steadily increased. The prices ticked up 10 cents per gallon nationally two weeks ago, and then skyrocketed by another 20 cents per gallon last week.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

