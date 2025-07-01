Prices slightly U-turn after sharp increases the last two weeks

After two weeks of sizable increases, diesel prices took a turn downward this week, but the move down was not near as drastic as the increase.

Prices fell from $3.775 to $3.727.

The biggest drops came from the Gulf Coast Region from $3.436 to $3.369 and the Midwest Region falling six cents from $3.777 to $3.715. The West Coast less California fell nearly five cents from $4.082 to $4.035.

The last two weeks prices have steadily increased. The prices ticked up 10 cents per gallon nationally two weeks ago, and then skyrocketed by another 20 cents per gallon last week.