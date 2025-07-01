New York City Council approves overnight parking in industrial business zones for trucks

TheTrucker.com
By Dana Guthrie -
New York trucking industry applauds New York City Council for advancing overnight truck parking.

NEW YORK — The New York City Council has passed legislation that will require the New York City Department of Transportation to establish overnight parking areas in industrial business zones for trucks.

“For far too long, the shortage of overnight parking for truck drivers in New York City has forced trucks to park in areas that they shouldn’t be,” said Zach Miller, vice president of government affairs for the Trucking Association of New York (TANY). “This problem has been exacerbated by next day and same day demand and strict federal Hours-of-Service regulations. This creates an unsafe environment for both drivers and the surrounding communities. We want to thank City Council Member Dr. Nantasha Williams, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair Selvena N, Brooks-Powers, and the bill’s co-sponsors for their commitment to advancing commonsense solutions to address existing challenges around overnight truck parking.”

Overnight Truck Parking Pilot Program

The transformative legislation will build on the New York City Department of Transportation’s launch of the Overnight Truck Parking Pilot, which offers metered parking in industrial business zones and serve as a promising step forward for the city’s freight network, according to Miller

“Trucks are the backbone of the New York City economy—responsible for transporting almost 90% of goods—but there is only one parking space for every 11 trucks in the U.S. and even worse in dense urban areas such as New York City,” MIller said. “Providing a safe place to park is not just a kind gesture, it has the power to improve efficiency, reduce costs for drivers, and preserve neighborhoods. It’s a simple change that helps the entire city run better—and we commend our city leaders for working to make this a reality.”

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

