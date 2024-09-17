Future of Trucking Scholarship: Empowering aspiring drivers to achieve their dreams

TheTrucker.com
By Dana Guthrie -
Jason Little, right, receives the first Future of Trucking Scholarship from Driver Resource Center. (Driver Resource Center)

SAINT ANN, M.O. – Driver Resource Center has announced Jason Little as the first recipient of the Future of Trucking Scholarship.

Little, a St. Louis resident, has been awarded the $1,000 scholarship to support his tuition at MTC Truck Driver Training in St. Ann, M.O., according to a company press release.

“This scholarship is a dream come true for me,” Little said. “I’ve always wanted to become a truck driver and now I have the support to make it happen. I’m grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”

The Future of Trucking Scholarship, introduced earlier this year, provides financial assistance to aspiring truck drivers in the St. Louis area. The scholarship is awarded quarterly and reflects Driver Resource Center’s commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in the trucking industry. It was designed to help people like Little who have long been passionate about starting a career in trucking.

Brock Bauza, director of enrollment at Driver Resource Center, expressed excitement about Little’s journey.

“We are thrilled to have Jason as the first recipient of the Future of Trucking Scholarship,” Bauza said. “His enthusiasm for the industry is exactly what we’re looking to support with this scholarship.”

Applications are now open for the next scholarship round, with a deadline of November 30, 2024. To learn more and apply, visit: https://driverresourcecenter.com/truck-driving-and-cdl-school-scholarships/.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

