Bendix highlights importance of truckers during NTDAW

AVON, Ohio — Bendix is highlighting the the importance of the country’s truck drivers and celebrating their commitment along with their invaluable role in keeping America moving as part of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (NTDAW).

“We all share a deep reliance on truck drivers and everything they bring into our lives,” said Nicole Oreskovic, Bendix vice president of sales and marketing. “Most of what you see and use likely spent some time on a truck to get there. And every one of those trucks required a skilled, professional driver behind the wheel. It’s remarkable what they achieve, day after day, mile after mile, and everyone at Bendix offers sincere thanks, along with a tremendous sense of pride in supporting what they do.”

According to ATA, truck drivers deliver roughly 70% of all freight moved in the United States each year – almost 11.5 billion tons. More than 80% of U.S. communities depend solely on trucks to receive their goods, and the country’s more than 3.5 million drivers travel approximately 300 billion miles each year.

“America’s truck drivers have a lot to deal with on the road,” Oreskovic said. “Our goal is to help them handle the job safely with systems and solutions that contribute to safer trucks and help enhance the safety of everyone sharing the roads.”

Supporting Drivers’ Skills

According to a company press release, Bendix recognizes that even as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) evolve, the biggest factor in commercial vehicle and highway safety remains the person at the wheel.

“Driver assistance does not mean driver replacement,” said TJ Thomas, Bendix director of customer solutions and marketing – Controls group. “Our solutions deliver benefits like stability control, collision mitigation, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and more – but there’s nothing that can replace a skilled and alert driver. We strive to complement the driver’s talents simply because even the best driver can have a bad day.”

Bendix also works to integrate improved driver comfort and convenience into its safety offerings. Air disc brakes deliver not just shorter stopping distance and virtually no brake fade, but smoother, straighter, and more stable stops, along with a car-like feel. Bendix subsidiary R.H. Sheppard’s steering assist system can assist drivers by gently guiding a drifting vehicle back toward its lane, helping to reduce driver fatigue and minimizing potential side-swipe scenarios, according to the release.

The release noted the company’s steps to help make life on the road easier such as the Bendix air dryer technologies designed to help through more intelligent charging of the air system – for example, increasing the cut-in pressure so the compressor doesn’t run when the driver is climbing a hill or trying to pass. And in the cab, Bendix electronic parking brake technology can potentially help prevent rollaways and improve ergonomics with an electronic switch that eliminates the “sting” of push-pull air brake dash valves. The electronic switch offers another advantage over traditional valves in the form of built-in LED indicators that show the status of the park brake system at a glance.

“Still, we can’t say enough that no commercial vehicle safety technology replaces a professional, attentive driver who exercises safe driving techniques and is supported by comprehensive training,” Thomas said. “Responsibility for the safe operation of the vehicle remains with the driver at all times.”

Staying Sharp

According to the release, Bendix is dedicated to helping drivers get the most out of today’s advanced technologies. The company has developed resources that provide education on the use and maintenance of leading-edge safety systems, including on-site demonstrations and ride-and-drive training sessions. Videos exploring Bendix systems and explaining the in-cab experience are available on the company’s YouTube channel and in the “Truck Talk with Bendix” podcast’s “Driver Insight Series” collection of episodes.

“Using safety systems correctly and to their maximum benefit means having a complete understanding of what they can do – and what they can’t do – to help drivers on the road,” Thomas said. “We are continually exploring new ways to help professional drivers become familiar and comfortable with operating these systems.”

Bendix also offers a training portal that provides no-cost access to a wide array of technical courses; and the Knowledge Dock has archived resources like the Bendix Tech Tips series, podcasts, blogs, and white papers.

“We’re also proud to support drivers through industry sponsorships that celebrate drivers and promote safety,” Oreskovic said. “Bendix has served as the sole sponsor of the annual ATA National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) Grand Champion Award for 13 years running – and that may be our industry’s highest-profile celebration of truck drivers’ skills and commitment to safety.” Bendix has also served as a longtime sponsor of the ATA Share the Road program, which has been teaching the public how to safely share the road with large commercial vehicles since 1986.

Since its origins in the earliest days of the commercial vehicle industry, Bendix has been a company focused on supporting America’s professional truck drivers. Looking down the road ahead, the company continues its legacy of providing them with technology and education for safer vehicles and journeys yet to come.