Circle K Pro celebrates Truck Driver Appreciation Week with free gifts for drivers

Starting September 15, Circle K Pro is celebrating Truck Driver Appreciation Week by saying “thank you” to all the amazing truckers across the United States.

According to a company media release, from September 15 – 21, Circle K Pro fleet card customers can easily send a free snack or beverage to the truck drivers in their life to say thank you for being an essential worker in this industry.

Truck drivers can choose from the following:

Medium Circle K Hot Coffee

Medium Circle K Polar Pop

Circle K Chips 2-2.625oz

Circle K Candy 5-6oz

Circle K Water 16.9oz

To send a gift, visit https://us.circlek.coupons/truck-driver-appreciation-week Gifts can be paired with a personalized message. Drivers can also access the page to redeem the gift. No purchase necessary.