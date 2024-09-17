TheTrucker.com
Circle K Pro celebrates Truck Driver Appreciation Week with free gifts for drivers

By Dana Guthrie -
Circle K Pro is celebrating drivers with free gifts for National Truck Driver Appreciation week. (Photo courtesy Circle K Pro)

Starting September 15, Circle K Pro is celebrating Truck Driver Appreciation Week by saying “thank you” to all the amazing truckers across the United States.

According to a company media release, from September 15 – 21, Circle K Pro fleet card customers can easily send a free snack or beverage to the truck drivers in their life to say thank you for being an essential worker in this industry.

Truck drivers can choose from the following:

  • Medium Circle K Hot Coffee
  • Medium Circle K Polar Pop
  • Circle K Chips 2-2.625oz
  • Circle K Candy 5-6oz
  • Circle K Water 16.9oz

To send a gift, visit  https://us.circlek.coupons/truck-driver-appreciation-week Gifts can be paired with a personalized message. Drivers can also access the page to redeem the gift. No purchase necessary.

 

 

 

 

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

