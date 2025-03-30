Worried about passing your DOT physical? Try these tips

During a recent driver health talk, I was asked an interesting question: “What can a driver do to prepare for an upcoming DOT exam if their biometric levels aren’t in line to pass?”

Several factors can play a role in high blood pressure or hypertension. These can include those extra pounds, too much salt in your diet, too much alcohol, stress, genetics, smoking or family history. While we can’t do anything about some of these conditions, we can do something about many of them.

If you’re looking for a meal plan that can give you a high percentage chance of passing a DOT physical (of course, it depends how high your levels are), here is a “30-day DOT Diet” plan to follow.

Breakfast

Eat plain oatmeal each morning for breakfast; you can add cinnamon and sugar-free Greek yogurt or low-fat milk. Don’t add sugar! If you need a sweetener, use stevia or raisins. Also, avoid packaged oatmeal.

If you can’t cook your oatmeal, no worries. Mix uncooked plain oats with Greek yogurt and cinnamon.

Lunch and dinner

Avoid fast food! Pack your lunch (tuna, turkey or chicken are good choices). You need to have lunch to keep your levels in check. Turkey and Swiss cheese rollups are great; they’re high in protein and low in calories.

Stick to clean, lean meats — fish, chicken, etc. — and include lots of greens and other veggies.

Snacks

Mid-morning and afternoon protein drinks are a good source of nutrition that will help keep levels in check; just make sure to find a clean protein source (of course, food is always best).

Skip the late-night high-carb snacks. If you eat fruit, be sure to add some peanut butter or nuts so you don’t have a sugar spike.

General tips

Stay well hydrated — drink water, water and more water.

Boost your potassium: A medium-sized banana provides 422 mg of potassium and may reduce your blood pressure by as much as 10%. Eat it as a snack or add it to your morning oatmeal.

Limit salt in your diet and add foods that are rich in potassium, magnesium, Vitamin D and calcium.

Take vitamins to help keep your energy levels up.

Cut out the red meat.

Avoid anything fried.

Consume garlic: Slice a small garlic clove into pill-size pieces; then swallow them with water — just like a pill — after dinner or lunch every day.

Don’t drink alcohol for 30 days.

Be active: You need a minimum of 15 to 30 minutes of continuous activity such as walking, biking, exercise band training, push-ups, stretching, etc.

For more food tips, email me at [email protected].