Mack Trucks and Richard Childress Racing: A match made for the road and track

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) have announced a long-term partnership under which Mack will be designated as the “Official Long-Haul Truck of Richard Childress Racing.”

“The Mack Anthem has repeatedly proven its dependability and quality for the last eight years serving as the Official Hauler of NASCAR,” said David Galbraith, vice president of marketing and global brand for Mack Trucks. “With superior uptime performance coupled with excellent efficiency, it only makes sense that RCR has entrusted Mack to haul its critical technology and equipment. We’re extremely proud to announce our partnership, providing us the opportunity to share the capabilities of Mack products and the excitement of the NASCAR season with customers and fans.”

As part of the agreement, Mack will provide a fleet of customized Mack Anthem 70-inch Stand-Up Sleeper models dedicated to meeting the needs of RCR during the grueling NASCAR season.

According to a media release, RCR is one of the largest and most storied organizations in NASCAR competition, accumulating 16 championships and more than 200 victories across NASCAR’s top three series. During the NASCAR season, Mack Anthem models will haul RCR race cars, including those driven by current team drivers Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Jesse Love and Austin Hill. In addition to providing transportation solutions, the partnership allows Mack to offer customers memorable experiences at various race events across the United States during the NASCAR season. Customers will have the opportunity to meet NASCAR Cup Series drivers, tour customized Anthem trucks and join RCR victory lane celebrations.

“Richard Childress Racing is looking forward to the future with Mack Trucks, which will help ensure our success during the racing season by providing us with an integral transportation solution,” said Torrey Galida, Richard Childress Racing president. “Our partnership was made possible by our full confidence in Mack Trucks, whose values of excellence and innovation matches ours.”

According to the release, a combination of efficiency, comfort and connectivity, the Anthem model is built for business and designed for drivers. Each of RCR’s custom-spec’d Anthem models is powered by a 13-liter Mack MP 8 engine with 505 horsepower and 1,860 lb.-ft. of torque. The Anthem models are equipped with Mack Command Steer, Mack’s highly advanced active steering system. An electric motor added to the hydraulic steering system applies additional torque as needed, reducing driver effort by up to 85 percent. A return to zero capability automatically returns the steering wheel to the center position, also helping improve driver productivity.

Another feature is Mack GuardDog Connect, a proactive diagnostic and repair planning solution that protects and maximizes customers’ uptime. GuardDog Connect proactively monitors a truck’s critical fault codes that could lead to unplanned downtime. Under the partnership, the Anthems will dutifully transport RCR equipment and technology with the distinctive power, presence and unparalleled highway uptime of a Mack truck, according to the release.