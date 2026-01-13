FTR, Truckstop: Van spot rates fall as expected

BEAVERTON, Ore. — With holiday capacity shortfalls over, broker-posted spot rates in the Truckstop.com system for dry van and refrigerated equipment fell sharply as expected during the week ending Jan. 9.

“Flatbed spot rates increased modestly – similar to post-holiday performance in recent years – and were at their highest level since July,” FTR said. “Spot load volume surged following the New Year’s Day holiday. During the current week, van spot rates always fall while flatbed spot rates almost always rise.”

The drop was expected after a week of highs.

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity jumped 96.7% following the New Year’s Day holiday to the highest level since International Roadcheck week in May. Flatbed was the principal driver, but dry van loads also posted a strong gain and refrigerated volume increased modestly as well. Load postings were up more than 18% versus the same 2025 week but were more than 7% below the five-year average. Truck postings rose 24.3%,and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – spiked to its highest level since the week of International Roadcheck in May 2022.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate fell just over 9 cents for the largest drop since the week following the Independence Day holiday. Total rates were nearly 6% higher than in 2025’s week 1 but more than 4% below the five-year average for the week. The post-holiday settling usually continues into February, although big winter weather disruptions such as what happened in week 3 of 2024 can yield temporary spot rate strength, especially for van equipment.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates fell nearly 7 cents after rising in eight of the previous nine weeks for a total of 44 cents. Rates were close to 5% higher than in 2025’s week 1 but nearly 7% below the five-year average for the week. Dry van loads jumped 79.2%. Volume was 5.6% higher than in 2025’s week 1 but close to 28% below the five-year average for the week.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates plummeted nearly 19 cents – basically matching the drop during the week ended December 12 of last year – after soaring about 62 cents over the prior three weeks. Rates were about 10% higher than in 2025’s week 1 and basically equal to the five-year average for the week. Refrigerated loads increased 13.7%. Volume was about 15% below that in 2025’s week 1 but nearly 38% lower than the five-year average.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates increased nearly 3 cents and have risen in seven of the past eight weeks for a total of about 12 cents. Rates were up 7% versus 2025’s week 1 but were nearly 3% below the five-year average. Flatbed loads surged 150.6% in the week following New Year’s Day week. Load volume was about 40% above that during 2025’s week 1 and nearly 20% above the five-year average.