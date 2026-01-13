TheTrucker.com
One dead after two-vehicle crash inovolving semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
One person has died after a crash in Oregon.

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Oregon.

According to a release from the Oregon State Police, the incident occurred on Jan. 9, at 6:20 p.m.

That is when Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97, near milepost 228, in Klamath County.

The release stated that the preliminary investigation indicated a Ford F-450, operated by Douglas Alan Fordyce, 61, of Caldwell, Idaho was stopped westbound on Silver Lake Road at the intersection with Highway 97. The Ford attempted to enter the highway and was struck by a southbound Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Sebastian Mercado Juarez, 29, of Fresno Calif., causing a side impact collision.

Fordyce was declared deceased at the scene, according to OSP, while Juarez and a passenger, Christian Mercado Juarez, 31, of Fresno, Calif. suffered reported minor injuries.

The highway was impacted for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

