RoadOne expands Tesla partnership with first fully-electric semi-truck

RANDOLPH, Mass. — RoadOne IntermodaLogistics is expanding its relationship with Tesla with the purchase of a fully-electric Tesla semi-truck.

“We are thrilled to welcome the first of what could be up to ten fully-electric semi-trucks into our fleet,” said Eric Weakley, senior vice president of operations, RoadOne. “This investment reflects our commitment to efficient, environmentally responsible logistics solutions. By offering a sustainable, low-emissions option we’re not only strengthening our service, but also contributing to a cleaner and more resilient supply chain.”

First Fully EV RoadOne Semi for Oakland Market

“This powerful, efficient truck reaches 60 mph in 20 seconds has a range of up to 500 miles, and has been operating at 1.9kwh/mile in our business operations, with payloads averaging 38,000 lbs,” RoadOne said. “This marks the first acquisition of up to ten additional fully-electric RoadOne semi-trucks for the Oakland, Calif. market.”

RoadOne and Tesla Partnership

In 2012, RoadOne’s partnership with Tesla began with deliveries of containers of aluminum coils that were transloaded then shipped to the Tesla Stamping facility in Fremont, Calif. By 2014, RoadOne established a storage program for Tesla with a just-in-time delivery program that expanded considerably over the years.

“RoadOne maintains a substantial inventory of aluminum & steel coils onsite and supports the Tesla Stamping operation with continuous deliveries across multiple daily shifts, ensuring a steady and reliable flow of aluminum and steel coils to production operations,” RoadOne said.

Through a long-standing partnership, RoadOne has played a critical role in supporting Tesla’s manufacturing supply chain from moving aluminum and steel coils, batteries, and other components from its Oakland warehouse facility to Tesla’s Fremont production plant. This collaboration reflects a high level of trust, operational integration, and shared commitment from Tesla to the joint partnership that keeps production running efficiently, according to RoadOne.

“The RoadOne fully-electric Tesla Semi-truck has been fully operational for the last few months and RoadOne could not be happier with the truck’s capabilities and knowing that they have the right long-term partner to support all sustainability initiatives going forward,” RoadOne said. “RoadOne IntermodaLogistics is dedicated to fully supporting the evolving logistics demands of clients by delivering efficient, reliable, high-performing supply chain solutions.”