RoadOne acquires Oakland-based R&A Trucking Company

RANDOLPH, Mass. — RoadOne IntermodaLogistics has announced its entrance into the Oakland market and expansion of its national footprint with the acquisition of R&A Trucking Company based in Oakland, California.

R&A Trucking, which will now be known as R&A LogisticSolutions, a RoadOne Company, is a full-service drayage, trucking, brokerage and transload company with 20 drivers and 370,000 square feet of warehouse and transload space in the bay area of Oakland. R&A is a specialized operation managing a sizable portion of the aluminum coils and rolled stock inventory to feed into the automotive industry that comes into the Western region of the U.S.

“With onsite rail service and state-of-the-art equipment designed to support this customized operation, R & A is uniquely positioned in the market,” a news release stated.

“R&A provides services in Oakland, as well as throughout the state of California, and provides RoadOne with greater penetration of the coastal transload market on the West Coast. Additionally, R&A’s warehouse has Foreign Trade Zone designation, indoor and outdoor rail access to the facility and a 35-ton overhead indoor crane.”

Eric Weakley, the president and co-founder of R&A Trucking Company, will remain with the company and serve as the senior vice president to run the day-to-day operations of R&A LogisticSolutions.

“R&A’s presence in Oakland is a perfect fit with RoadOne as it provides a missing piece in RoadOne’s national network of services,” Eric Weakley, president and co-founder of R&A Trucking Company, said. “Our full-service capabilities will help streamline and expedite supply chains and ensure our customers can count on us to deliver the specialized and reliable services they require.”

Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, said that “expanding our capabilities on the U.S. West Coast, and specifically in Oakland, is an important development that enhances the services we offer our cargo owning supply chain customers. R&A is a well-established, nearly 50-year-old company with dedicated transload, trucking and intermodal services that further strengthen our national portfolio. We welcome R&A to the RoadOne family of companies.”